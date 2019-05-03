Former Scarborough Council leader and mayor Tom Fox loses his seat in elections

Former Scarborough Council leader Tom Fox has lost his seat after yesterday's local elections.
The ex-police chief, also a former mayor of the borough, was standing for the Conservatives in a new ward, Weaponness & Ramshill, but after today's count has lost his seat, along with fellow Tory standing councillor Callam Walsh.
The three seats were won by Independent Jim Grieve, and Labour's Steve Siddons and Rich Maw.
The old Weaponness ward had two Conservatives, now the new ward has 2 Labour and 1 Independent.
More results are coming in.
The Weaponness & Ramshill ward result is:
Stuart Abbott – UKIP - 395
Charlotte Bonner – Green - 703
Tom Fox – Con - 573
Jim Grieve – Ind - 828
Jennifer Kelly – Con - 511
Rich Maw – Lab - 741
Steve Siddons – Lab - 761
Callam Walsh – Con - 447
Connor Young – Lab - 590
In Woodlands ward, Labour's Richard Moody lost his seat; the three seats were won by Bill Chatt (Independent), Gareth Edmunds (Conservative) and Chris Phillips (Green).
Ward results:
Bill Chatt – Ind - 690
Gareth Edmunds – Con - 282
Phil Kershaw – Ind - 714
Andy Leak – Lab - 437
Richard Moody – Lab - 432
Chris Phillips – Green - 388
Peter Popple – Ind - 582
Denise Sangster – Lab - 370
Jack White – Con - 203