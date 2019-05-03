Former Scarborough Council leader and mayor Tom Fox loses his seat in elections

Former Scarborough Council leader Tom Fox has lost his seat after yesterday's local elections.

The ex-police chief, also a former mayor of the borough, was standing for the Conservatives in a new ward, Weaponness & Ramshill, but after today's count has lost his seat, along with fellow Tory standing councillor Callam Walsh.

The three seats were won by Independent Jim Grieve, and Labour's Steve Siddons and Rich Maw.

The old Weaponness ward had two Conservatives, now the new ward has 2 Labour and 1 Independent.

More results are coming in.

The Weaponness & Ramshill ward result is:

Stuart Abbott – UKIP - 395

Charlotte Bonner – Green - 703

Tom Fox – Con - 573

Jim Grieve – Ind - 828

Jennifer Kelly – Con - 511

Rich Maw – Lab - 741

Steve Siddons – Lab - 761

Callam Walsh – Con - 447

Connor Young – Lab - 590

In Woodlands ward, Labour's Richard Moody lost his seat; the three seats were won by Bill Chatt (Independent), Gareth Edmunds (Conservative) and Chris Phillips (Green).

Ward results:

Bill Chatt – Ind - 690

Gareth Edmunds – Con - 282

Phil Kershaw – Ind - 714

Andy Leak – Lab - 437

Richard Moody – Lab - 432

Chris Phillips – Green - 388

Peter Popple – Ind - 582

Denise Sangster – Lab - 370

Jack White – Con - 203