County council hope to meet Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill to discuss Sirius Minerals

Scarborough area county councillors are hoping to arrange a one-off meeting with their MP after he was forced to miss a scheduled meeting due to Parliament’s resumption.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill was due to appear at North Yorkshire County Council’s Scarborough Area Committee meeting on Wednesday (yesterday) to answer questions and concerns from councillors.

Following the decision of the Supreme Court to quash the prorogation of Parliament Mr Goodwill instead had to travel to Westminster.

Committee chairman Cllr Joe Plant (Con) told his fellow councillors that he hoped a meeting could be scheduled soon, maybe in November, to give them the chance to quiz their MP.

Cllr Plant said there were a number of issues that members had questions about that could not wait until the committee next meets in December, including the ongoing situation with the Sirius Mineral potash mine near Whitby, which last week announced it was winding down construction after failing to raise $500m to move the project forward, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.

He added: “We are looking to get something organised and hopefully we can get it sorted soon.”

When arranged the meeting would be open to the public to attend.