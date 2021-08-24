Yorkshire coast set for Christmas boost with Whitby ice rink and Scarborough festive lights

On Friday, senior borough councillors will be asked to allocate £129,000 to fund attractions in Whitby and Scarborough for the festive period.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons is being asked to approve a grant of £40,000 towards the cost of an ice rink in Whitby – around £40% of its total cost.

The money will come from funds allocated by Anglo American to promote the town as part of the planning permission for its Woodsmith potash and polyhalite mine at Sneaton,

The winter event on its way to Whitby.

The ice rink will be part of a Christmas festival put together by the newly-formed Welcome To Whitby (WTW), a community-based company that was established to help Whitby and all the local businesses bounce back after the effects of the pandemic.

The real ice rink will be under the cover of a marquee on Endeavour Wharf, in the centre of Whitby for around six weeks from the middle of November to the end of December.

It is hoped that the rink will attract between 6,000 and 10,000 visitors.

A report prepared for Cllr Siddons states: “The organisation is hoping that the event will become an annual event subject to the success of this year’s event.

"It is currently envisaged that any ticket income and profit received from this year’s event will be ring-fenced by the organisation to support the delivery of an ice rink in the following year.

“The contribution from the council along with other income support will assist in pump-priming this event to become sustainable in the future.

"Any profits made will be utilised to promote Whitby as a tourism destination and extend the traditional summer period.”

On the same day, the council’s cabinet member for Quality of Life, Cllr Jim Grieve, will be asked to approve a £89,000 contract to provide Christmas lights in Scarborough town for the next three years.

Following a tendering process carried out by the authority Blachere Illuminations has been chosen to provide the lights in the town centre and in Ramshill Road.

A report prepared for the cabinet member adds: “Blachere Illuminations have been developing, designing and manufacturing Christmas lights since 1973 and have previously very successfully supplied Scarborough Borough Council with Christmas lighting.