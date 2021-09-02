Whitby's Lidl supermarket store expansion plan back at council - here's what's changed

Lidl in Stakesby Road wants to knock down 1a and 1b Castle Road, which it owns, in order to increase the size of the store's car park and the warehouse.

The supermarket chain submitted its plans to Scarborough Borough Council more than a year ago but in December last year councillors on the authority's planning committee deferred making a decision due to concerns about the development.

Fifteen local residents had objected to the proposals, with three more writing letters in favour of Lidl's plans.

Whitby's Lidl store on Stakesby Road.

The Lidl scheme would create 20 more parking spaces and nine new parent and child spaces, a new entrance to the store and a new trolley bay.

A number of the objectors had raised concerns about the increase in traffic in the area if the plans were to get the green light and noise caused by the store's refrigeration system, though Whitby Town Council backed the proposals.

Now, Lidl has come back with further information and the scheme will go back before the council's planning committee when it meets on Thursday next week (Sep 9).

A report prepared for the councillors states: "The applicants have submitted a package of documents seeking to address points raised by the committee and objectors to the scheme.

"These include a revised acoustic report, a daylight assessment, plans showing a 2m high acoustic fence along the southern and part of the eastern boundary with some additional planting adjacent to the extension.

"It is also understood that the applicant has had discussions and meetings with the closest residents, seeking to address their concerns."

The plans had been recommended for approval.

The report adds: "During the course of the application the applicants also undertook community engagement.

"A total of 9,000 leaflets were distributed to all homes and businesses in Whitby, Sleights and surrounding villages.

"These summarised the plans, outlined benefits, addressed concerns and asked for feedback via a freepost return card.

"Overall, 127 responses were received.

"When asked to reply to the statement, 'I am generally in favour of Lidl's proposals for extending the car park and store at Stakesby Road, Whitby', 106 replied 'agree' (83%), 16 replied 'disagree' (13%) and 5 replied 'not sure' (4%)."