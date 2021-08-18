Bloody Minded Ltd has applied to Scarborough Council to change its premises licence for the Jet Black Jewel in Skinner Street.

The hotel and café, which was formerly the borough council’s offices in the town, is currently restricted to selling alcohol to between noon and 6pm.

The new application states that the owners now want to be able to supply alcohol on the premises from 11am until 10pm seven days a week.

Jet Black Jewel hotel on Whitby's Skinner Street.

Called Jet Black Jewel in reference to the gemstone made famous in Whitby, the building has nine rooms over three floors and the ground floor operates as a café/bar serving local drinks and produce.

Scarborough Council sold the four-storey building to the couple in 2018 after being unable to secure a long-term tenant to take over the property.

The premises licence variation is now out to consultation until Monday September 13.