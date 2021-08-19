Whitby cafe Velveteen applies to allow customers to drink outside for another 12 months

Velveteen in Grape Lane, follows Scarborough’s Marsico Lounge and fellow Whitby business No 54 Coffee House in looking to extend its pavement licence.

The government legislation brought in last year, designed to promote economic recovery and growth in response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced an easier pavement licence application process for businesses that already serve food and drink.

Planning permission is also temporarily waived for pavement licences and the process is sped up to limit the waiting times for those applying.

Scarborough Town Hall

The aim of the legislation is to help protect hospitality businesses and give them the opportunity to maximise their income potential whilst social distancing measures remain in place.

As part of the decision-making process, Scarborough Council consults with its own environmental health team, the highways authority, North Yorkshire Police and the public.

The scheme had been due to expire on September 30 this year but has now been extended by 12 months by the government, though premises must apply for the extra time.

Velveteen has said it wishes to use the outdoor searing to the front of the premises “for the serving of food and drink.”