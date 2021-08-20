Scarborough Town Hall.

Last week, the Harbour Café Bar located in Galleon Bingo in New Quay Road was given the green light to provide alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 9am until 10.30pm seven days a week.

The bingo hall, a former William Hill betting shop with a refreshment area, has now got planning permission to change the exterior of the building.

The new illuminated signs will now be placed on the building after no objections were received during the planning consultation.

During the hearing last week into whether to allow the sale of alcohol, owner of the business, Jason Noble, told councillors that the primary customers of the bingo hall would be women in their 50s and that wine and beer would be provided to those who come in to play.

Mr Noble said it would not be operating as a pub and was not trying to compete with the Wetherspoons next door.

He said: “Our customer base is predominantly female, usually 55 plus and I would say 85% of them are not big drinkers.