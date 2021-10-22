Scarborough councillors have approved a public consultation into finding new cemetery sites in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.

At a meeting of Scarborough Council's cabinet on Tuesday it was heard that cemetery provision for the three towns risks running out entirely if new sites are not acquired.

Cllr Tony Randerson, the Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods, said: "There is an absolute requirement to secure the long-term cemetery provision in our borough.

"We just cannot risk a scenario where our existing cemeteries no longer have the capacity to bury our dear departed residents."

The proposed extension to the Woodlands Cemetery in Scarborough.

A site to the north east of Woodlands Cemetery in Scarborough, currently used by grazing animals, has been identified for expansion of that site.

In Filey, land to the south of the Lawns, which is managed by Filey Town Council, is considered the best option.

In Whitby, there are several options, but a disused football pitch off of Larpool Lane and Larpool Drive is considered to be the favourable choice.

All three parcels of land are owned by Scarborough Council.

The proposed extension to the Lawns Cemetery in Filey.

The total cost of developing the three sites for burials is estimated at more than £1 million and planning permission would be required for the change of use of land.

Cllr Randerson said the only "realistic" site in Whitby was the council-owned Larpool Lane disused football field, but raised concerns over the cost of works for the proposed Scarborough and Whitby cemeteries.

Jonathan Bramley, Environmental Services Manager at Scarborough Borough Council, said: "This is the start of the process. The current Filey site will reach full capacity in six years. In Scarborough and Whitby they are estimated to reach capacity in four years.

"This whole process from start to finish, from a public consultation to delivering will take at least three years so we do need to start."

The proposed site for a new cemetery in Whitby.

The meeting heard that residents are encouraged to suggest alternative cemetery locations that the council may not be considering or aware of.

As part of consultation, it will be arranged for all councillors to visit all of the proposed cemetery sites.

The public consultation will begin on October 26 and conclude on December 21, after which recommendations will be reported back to the cabinet for the proposed sites to approve the go-ahead with the planning process at a meeting on February 15 2022.

Cllr Steve Siddons, leader of the council, said: "I welcome the extensive consultation and I think it is the right approach. We do need to understand people’s view on this as it’s a very sensitive subject."