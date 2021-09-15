More pubs in Scarborough and Whitby granted permission to serve customers outside for another 12 months

The Firk Inn in Scarborough and the Middle Earth Tavern and Whitby Way, both in Whitby, have been granted extensions to their pavement licences.

The government legislation brought in last year, designed to promote economic recovery and growth in response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced an easier pavement licence application process for businesses that already serve food and drink.

Planning permission is also temporarily waived for pavement licences and the process is sped up to limit the waiting times for those applying.

Councillors have approved pavement licences for The Firk Inn, Scarborough, and The Whitby Way and Middle Earth Tavern in Whitby.

The aim of the legislation is to help protect hospitality businesses and give them the opportunity to maximise their income potential whilst social distancing measures remain in place.

As part of the decision-making process, Scarborough Council consults with its own environmental health team, the highways authority, North Yorkshire Police and the public.

The scheme had been due to expire on September 31 this year but has now been extended by 12 months by the government, though premises must apply for the extra time.

All three premises were granted the extension by Scarborough Council in the last week following the conclusion of their respective consultation processes.