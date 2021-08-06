Large mural plan which shows off Whitby's maritime heritage is approved

An artist's impression of the finished mural.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee yesterday (August 5) approved plans for the 4.3 metre wide by 3.2 metre high mural that will show the nine locations of the 10 wire frame sculptures by local artist Emma Stothard.

The heritage trail aims to provide local people and visitors to the town an insight into the local fishing industry and its history.

The mural is proposed to be placed on the gable end of 47 Flowergate, a Grade II listed building home to Astin’s Estate Agents.

A closer look at the mural which will now be created in Whitby.

At today’s meeting Whitby Cllr David Chance said he had been won round by the mural.

He said: “When this came up I was very concerned, however having seen the mural in situ it is only replacing a great big sign for Astin’s on the side of their building.

“So I don’t have a problem with this one.”

The sculptures include fisherwife, a man mending a net, a woman knitting a gansey, photographer and artist Frank Meadow Sutcliffe, a crow’s nest with a lookout, Dora Walker (the only woman to hold a skipper’s licence in the North Sea during World War One) and a herring lassie.

Whitby Civic Society had objected to both proposed murals during the consultation process.