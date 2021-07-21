Caedmon College, Whitby: plans for new fencing and secure gate are approved

North Yorkshire County Council’s planning committee yesterday granted permission to Caedmon College in Prospect Hill to extend a 2m high fence and widen part of the entrance road.

The college said it needed to make changes in order to secure the site for students following some “near misses” with vehicles.

In its application, the college added that it was also a change that had been suggested by Ofsted and there had previously been issues with intruders coming onto the site.

Caedmon College, Whitby.

The application went before the planning committee as two neighbours objected to the plans on the grounds that there was an informal parking arrangement with the school for a piece of its land that would be impacted by the changes.

The committee heard that there was no formal legal agreement for residents to use the land, which is on school property, though discussions were taking place between the parties.

The committee approved the plans with Cllr Eric Broadbent saying: “I think the safety and wellbeing of the school’s pupils is paramount.”