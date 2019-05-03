Conservatives lose their overall control of Scarborough Council

No party will have overall control of Scarborough Council, after the results of yesterday's elections were announced, ending at around 5.20pm today.

The Conservatives have lost nine seats to finish with 16; they needed 24 to retain control.

No party has an overall majority. Before yesterday's elections, the Conservative Party had 25 of the sitting councillors on the authority, making it the largest group, led by council leader Derek Bastiman.

He retained his Scalby ward seat, but his wife Lynn lost her seat in Newby ward, as did fellow Tory Andrew Jenkinson.

And elsewhere the Conservative losses included three Cabinet members.

The Independents gained four seats to finish with 14; Labour made no gains nor losses and stay on 13 seats, and it's the same story for the Green Party, with two seats. UKIP have gained one seat, previously having none. The former totals are based on 50 seats; there are now 46 councillors.