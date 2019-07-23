Boris Johnson is a "worthy winner" says Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has given his reaction to the news Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister.

Despite supporting Jeremy Hunt throughout the leadership contest, Mr Goodwill said Mr Johnson was a "worthy winner."

He added: "I think [Boris's] was a good campaign. We saw during the leadership campaign that both had good qualities and both would be a worthy winner.

"Boris has said his priorities are to deliver Brexit and take us out of the EU and to unite the country, as Brexit has been very divisive.

"Then lastly to defeat Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party which is a big threat to the country."

The MP said given his constituency voted by 62 per cent to Leave in the EU referendum, he understood that people felt very frustrated by the delay to delivering Brexit.

He is currently Minister of State for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs having previously served as Minister of State at the Department for Transport from December 2015 until July 2016, though his future role within government will be decided by Boris Johnson.

"It is certain Boris will be having a reshuffle so I will just have to wait and see," he said, "but whatever he decides I will support him.

"He was the clear winner and the best to lead us through Brexit considering he was so instrumental in [the Leave campaign] in 2016."

The result of the Tory leadership race was announced shortly after 11.45am on July 23 with Boris Johnson winning by 92,153 votes to 46,656.

After a flurry of people signing up to be Conservative members in recent months, the final electorate number was 159,320 with 87.4 per cent voting in the leadership race.

Addressing the crowd after the result was announced, Mr Johnson said: "A lot of credit goes to our party, to our values and to our ideals."

He thanked Theresa May for her service as Prime Minister, praising in particular her work in mental health, equal pay and racial discrimination.

Mr Johnson also thanked Jeremy Hunt describing him as "friendly, good natured and a font of excellent ideas" before cheekily adding he intended to steal them.

Mr Hunt tweeted after the announcement: "Congratulations Boris Johnson for a campaign well fought. You'll be a great PM for our country at this critical moment! Throughout campaign you showed optimism, energy and unbounded confidence in our wonderful country and we need that. All best wishes from the entrepreneur :-)"