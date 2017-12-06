Police up patrols after Whitby schoolgirl approached by man as she walked to school

Police have upped patrols in the Whitby area after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man this morning as she walked to school.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were contacted at 10am on Wednesday December 6 to a report of an 11-year-old girl who had been approached by a man this morning at around 8am along Upgang Lane in Whitby.

"The girl was unharmed but shaken.

"Officers have attended the scene and are making enquiries in the area. The local policing team will be conducting patrols in the area to provide reassurance."