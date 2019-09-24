Police looking for man believed to be in Turkey wanted for series of high-value frauds

North Yorkshire Police are looking for a man wanted for a series of frauds.

Aykut Baskal, 23, also known as ‘Turkinator’, is wanted for fraud by false representation, in connection with a series of frauds that took place between January 2014 and December 2015.

He is also wanted for Computer Misuse Act offences, and for failing to appear at York Crown Court on 18 August 2017.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police believe Baskal is in Turkey, where he is managing an Istanbul-based League of Legends e-sports team.

In addition to Turkey, he has links to York and Newcastle.

Anyone with any information about Baskal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Gavin Mayes of the North Yorkshire Police Cybercrime Unit.

From the UK, call 101 and ask for North Yorkshire Police. From Turkey, dial 00 44 1904 618691. Alternatively, email gavin.mayes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Baskal himself is also being urged to contact police and hand himself in.