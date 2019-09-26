Police looking for family of man who died in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate the family of a man who died in Whitby earlier this month.

Christoper Mark Smith, 39, was found dead in Whitby on September 21 2019. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Smith’s last known address was in Leeds. However, police enquiries to date have not revealed any next of kin for him.

Family members of Mr Smith, or anyone who can help contact them, are asked to contact the Coroners Office at North Yorkshire Police on 01609 643168.