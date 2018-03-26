Police issue warning after spate of 'sneak in' burglaries in Whitby

Police in Whitby are urging residents to be alert following a recent spate of sneak in burglaries, where valuables have been taken while the occupants were at home.

Homeowners are now advised to keep their doors locked and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

A spokesman said: "This week there have been a number of sneak in burglaries at various locations around town, these have occurred when occupants have been present, and valuable items have been stolen.

"Please keep your doors locked even when you are home. Report any suspicious activity by calling the non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency."