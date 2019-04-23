Police issue advice following a number of scam phone call victims in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is warning Scarborough residents to be aware of scam phone calls.

The Fraud Awareness team say they are still receiving a number of calls and messages in relation to HMRC calls.

Across the county, residents are telling us that they are being called on the phone by fraudsters claiming to be from the HMRC or Tax Office and stating that money is owed or a warrant for arrest will be issued.

A spokesperson said: "This is a scam. Put the phone down on these callers. Please do not give any information to the callers.

If HMRC needs to contact you about anything confidential they’ll reply by phone or post."

You can contact the HMRC by phone on 0300 200 3300, should you feel you want to clarify this.

If the caller has displayed the above number when calling you, please manually dial in 0300 200 3300 as this will connect you to the genuine team.

Officers are asking that residents share this information with friends and importantly, with any older relatives or friends.