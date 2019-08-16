Police investigating reports drinks were thrown at vehicle causing damage in Whitby

Police are investigating an incident in Whitby in which drinks were thrown at a vehicle and its passengers outside the Rowing Club.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at 5.10pm on Sunday August 11 when the vehicle was trying to turn next to the club.

North Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

In a statement police said: "A number of people were present at the time of the incident and a complaint was received reporting that drinks were thrown at a vehicle and its passengers as the vehicle was trying to turn next to the club.

"Some damage was also caused to the vehicle which may have been witnessed and which we would like to hear about."

If you were at the Rowing Club around this time and witnessed the incident, contact North Yorkshire Police and quote incident number: 12190147792.