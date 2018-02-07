Police hunt Whitby bird of prey killer

Police are hunting the killer of a barn owl after one of the protected birds was found dead on a golf course with an apparent "gunshot wound."

A golfer was enjoying a round at Whitby Golf Club when he spotted the horrifying sight of the dead owl lying on a green.

"We were about three quarters of the way round near Love Lane and I thought 'what's that?', said golfer Steve Purvis.

"It was a barn owl that had been shot.

"It had a shot wound and I would like to find out who did this. It's shocking, a lot of people are really upset about it," he added.

"It's wrong that a bird of prey has been shot for no reason at all."

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident which is believed to have happened on January 31.