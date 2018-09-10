Police find missing North Yorkshire girl Willow Watkinson, three, last seen when put to bed at Northallerton home

Police in North Yorkshire have found a three-year-old who was reported missing from her home this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said earlier that three-year-old Willow Watkinson had disappeared from her home in Swain Court, Northallerton.

She was last seen when put to bed yesterday evening, a spokesman had said.

An urgent appeal was issued as officers flooded the area, with rescue teams and the police helicopter also drafted in to help with the search.

In an update issued via social media, the force said: "Great news - the missing three-year-old girl from Northallerton has been found safe and well at a relative's house.

"Thanks to the thousands of you who shared our appeal to find her."