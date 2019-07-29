Police appeal over wanted Whitby man Dyran Sullivan

Police are appealing for information which would help them locate wanted Whitby man - 29-year-old Dyran Neil Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan is wanted in connection with an incident of actual bodily harm and for breach of a court order.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to locate him but he remains at large. They believe he may have connections in the Manchester area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online atcrimestoppers-uk.org

Quote reference number 12190124163 when passing on information.