Plenty of big blasts at Whitby’s Eskdale Festival of Arts

The Eskdale Tournament of Song, which began in 1902, is continuing its success as a fixture in the Whitby calendar.

Now called the Eskdale Festival of the Arts it provides opportunities for people of all ages to perform in a range of arts activities in the Whitby Pavilion complex.

Eskdale Festival commences at Whitby Pavilion. Erin of Caedmon College takes a break from performances. pic Richard Ponter

This year is no exception and the full range of activities are being showcased at the Gala Concert on Saturday (Mar 16) from 6.30pm in the Northern Lights Suite.

The programme includes drama, dance, instrumental solos, duets, big bands, verse speaking, choral speaking and choirs.

Festival Chairman Dave Bradley said: “Last year was a wonderful evening even though performers and audience members had to contend with the Beast from the East.

“This year the big blast will come from the likes of the Esk Valley Concert Band and the Whitby Jazz Collective.”

Admission by programme on the door – adults £6; children free. The Eskdale Festival of the Arts is sponsored by a number of local business leaders and charities, with the programme sponsored by the Friends of Whitby Pavilion and the Gala Concert sponsored by W Boyes.