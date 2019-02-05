Plans for new Whitby takeaway on Byland Road quashed by council

Plans to open a takeaway in a former newsagent’s shop in Whitby has been refused by Scarborough Council planning officers.

Mr R Selvachandran had applied to open the unit selling hot food at 9 Byland Road, which was previously home to Byland News.

However, concerns over the extraction system and the impact of potential odours on near-neighbours has seen the council’s planners withhold approval.

Whitby Town Council had recommended that the plans be given the green light, but five members of the public objected.

Some of those objections were about the loss of the shop rather than the prospect of a takeaway but one did warn of a potential “nuisance” to residents.

Scarborough Council’s Environmental Services Regulation department noted it had concerns about the “lack of detail” provided about the proposed extraction system and how it would impact on the people living above the unit.

Ultimately, it was these concerns that lead to the council’s planning officers to refuse permission.

In his decision, planning manager David Walker wrote: “The proposed submission detailing the hot food takeaway use does not include sufficient information for the Local Planning Authority to determine that the use would not result in a materially harmful impact upon residential amenity in terms of noise, disturbance and odours.”