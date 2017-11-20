PICTURES: Whitby Christmas Market

The festive spirit was in full swing as Whitby welcomed the start of Christmas celebrations over the weekend.
The fun-filled events kicked off on Friday with a lantern parade from Pannett Park, led by children from local schools, before the lights were officially turned on by Lily Sedman, 9, and Whitby RNLI Coxswain, Howard Fields.
Saturday and Sunday saw live music, along with a range of stalls and rides at Endeavour Wharf car park.
Here are some pictures from the market on Saturday by Paul Atkinson.
