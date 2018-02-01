Pictures: Take a look inside Whitby Museum

Did you know that Whitby Museum is free to visit for residents of the town?

Provide proof of residence and you can explore the world of treasures the building in Pannett Park for nothing!

Tea room Manager Pippa Smith takes a break in the tearoom.



Whitby Residents are classed as those who live in the following Whitby Town Council wards – Abbey, West Cliff, Stakesby, Town North, Town South and Ruswarp.



Normal admission prices are £5 for adults and £3.50 for students, while under 17s get in free.



Here we spotlight some of the fascinating range of exhibits to be found there.



They include theTempest Prognosticator, a device that used leeches to detect storms, the crow’s nest, an invention by Whitby man, William Scoresby Snr and an exhibit depicting Captain Cook’s voyages across the world.

Sheila Parker with the Whitby Jet chess set designed in celebration of Queen Victoria.



Whitby Museum is owned and operated by Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society, a charitable body established in January 1823.

Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Staff member Beth Veitch with a Crows Nest.

Staff member Jackie Brown with the Tempest Prognosticator which was devised to detect atmospheric changes using leeches.

Whitby Museum plays host to a wonderful collection of exhibits. Museum and Art Gallery at Pannett Park.

Staff member Steve Barnard views a Georgian silver cup.