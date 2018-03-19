Pictures: Huge waves crash in at Sandsend

Whitby Coastguard Team provided safety cover at Sandsend on Saturday in response to a flood warning issued for high water.

Conditions were poor with significant overtopping of waves and wind spray. As a result the A174 was closed to traffic for a time, as coastguards provided advice to members of the public and stood by with water rescue equipment.

Huge waves hit Sandsend. Picture by Derek Earl.

The high water ultimately passed without significant incident. Once the tide had receded sufficiently the road was re-opened and Whitby Team stood down at around 6pm.

In any coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.