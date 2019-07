The Great Yorkshire Show welcomes more than 130,000 visitors each year. It hosts national cattle competitions as well as show jumping competition, the Cock O’The North.

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 Young Handler Ivy Mudd Young Sheep Handler with a Ryeland sheep. other Buy a Photo

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 The Woodworking Display was very popular other Buy a Photo

3. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 High end cars were on display other Buy a Photo

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 The Bothams stall was popular with visitors jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more