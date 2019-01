From Little Voice to the first movie of the Harry Potter saga, these films were based entirely or partially in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. Can you think of any more?

1. Little Voice, 1998 The British Musical film, starring Ewan McGregor and Jane Horrocks was based in Scarborough. Some scenes were filmed at the former confectionery warehouse called Bottomleys in Trafalgar Street West in 1997. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Dad's Army, 2016 Bridlington was the town chosen to recreate wartime Britain. Thousands gathered in the Old Town in 2014 to catch a glimpse of cast members Bill Nighy, Toby Jones and Sir Tom Courtnay. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 2001 Did you know that some scenes of the first Harry Potter movie were filmed at Goathland Railway Station? It was used as Hogsmeade. Picture from Peter Mountain. other Buy a Photo

4. Phantom Thread, 2017 This Oscar-winning drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis was partially shot in Robin Hood's Bay, at the Victoria Hotel, and Staithes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

