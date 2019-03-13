Pick up posh frocks for a fiver in charity night at Fylingthorpe

If you are looking for a new dress but don’t want to spend a fortune, or just want to enjoy a night out with the chance to try on some beautiful clothes, go along to the Fylingdales Inn, Fylingthorpe, next Tuesday (Mar 19) night.

Bright Future Foundation – which helps to pay school fees for underprivileged children in Malawi – is holding a fundraising evening, with a selection of pre-owned, top quality clothing and designer dresses, with some by Ted Baker and Karen Millen.

Entry is £5 which includes a free glass of prosecco, all dresses are for sale at £5 each. The event is on from 6.30pm to 9pm.