Pianist returns with programme of Mozart, Schubert and Chopin

Pianist Young-Choon Park makes a welcome return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, next month, performing works by Mozart, Schubert and Chopin.

The South Korean pianist began studying the piano at the age of four and gave her first full recital when she was seven.

She played the Beethoven Piano Concerto No1 with the Seoul Symphony Orchestra at the age of nine.

She studied at the Juilliard School in New York and later gained the highest master’s degree at the Hochschule in Munich.

She has toured extensively, giving more than 50 concerts each year in Europe, Scandinavia, South Africa and the United States.

She makes many return visits to major concert venues including the Birmingham Symphony Hall, St David’s Hall in Cardiff, Belfast Waterfront Hall and Alice Tully Hall and Lincoln Centre in New York.

She has also played de Doelen in Rotterdam, Frits Philips Saal in Eindhoven, Athenaeum Hall in Bucharest, Tivoli Koncertsalen in Copenhagen, Gasteig in Munich, Musikverein in Vienna and the Troldhaugen in Bergen.

She has performed with many leading orchestras including the Stuttgart Philharmonic, Halle State Philharmonic, KZN Philharmonic, Hungarian State Opera and Lithuanian National Symphony.

Add to that list the National Philharmonic of Belarus, Sofia Philharmonic, Filarmonica George Enescu, Baden-Badener Philharmonie, Filharmonia Lubelska, Slovak Philharmonic, Weiner Mozart, Karlovy Vary Symphony, Filharmonica Poznańska and the Warsaw Sinfonia.

She also appears regularly at international music festivals and has broadcast for radio and TV in many countries. She is currently recording the complete Mozart piano concertos for Duchesne World Records in Belgium.

Young-Choon Park can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7.30pm on Friday May 3.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com