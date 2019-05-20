Young farmers rally features strong competition and a desire to save a life

Eskdale District of Young Farmers held their annual rally on earlier this month at Seamer near Stokesley, by kind permission of the Bainbridge family.

The day was a massive success with members from all five clubs having fun competing in a massive variety of classes from stock judging, tractor handling, flower arranging, singing and dancing to bringing many handicrafts and baked items for the static classes in Section 3.

The competition was very strong with only nine points separating the top three clubs, with Danby 1st, Whitby 2nd, Lythe 3rd, Stokesley 4th and Loftus 5th.

The day was made extra special by members, parents, judges and stewards sparing time to be swabbed to try and find a stem cell match for Peter McCleave, a 40-year-old man who was brought up in the Whitby area who has incurable blood cancer (Myeloma).

Without a match Peter may only have seven years to live and may not see his two sons grow up.

Peter working with DKMS is hoping to get as many people swabbed as possible and the young farmers thought the rally an excellent time to help.

Visit www.dkms.org.uk/en to find out more about DKMS.