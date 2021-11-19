Yorkshire's largest domestic abuse charity hosts hustings for candidates of North Yorkshire PFCC by-elections

IDAS will host the hustings

The theme of the hustings event which will take place online as a Zoom Webinar on Monday November 22 at 6pm is ‘Ending Violence Against Women & Girls’.

A hustings is an event where candidates can address voters and respond to questions.

All candidates have been invited to attend the hustings as it is a non-selective hustings.

IDAS took the decision to host the event following the resignation of the former Police Fire & Crime Commissioner, Philip Allot, for victim blaming remarks made in a radio interview with BBC York following the horrific murder of Sarah Everard.

Sarah Hill, CEO of IDAS says, ‘It is vital that those who hold public office and the responsibility for commissioning services for victims of crime understand violence against women and girls and the work required to tackle it.

"This hustings will provide all candidates with an opportunity to present their priorities.

"Ending violence against women and girls is a national priority and yet it is down to individuals with the power to make decisions, including decisions about our blue-light services and commissioned support for victims, to make the real change needed to ensure women and girls are safe at home and on the street.”

IDAS are inviting the people they support, partners and members of the IDAS Survivor’s Advisory Board to attend and put their questions to the candidates.

Members of the public are also invited to attend and there will be some time allocated for questions from the floor.

November 25 also marks the UN Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls, with the following 16 days dedicated to global action to tackle the problem of gender-based violence.

Everything you need to know about the hustings.

Where: The Hustings will be held online via a Zoom webinar

When: November 22, 2021 6pm.

Topic: PFCC Hustings Ending Violence Against Women & Girls

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sc5TWlBlSUqWtIannsUIhAAfter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

You can submit your question to be considered for the hustings using this simple online form: https://forms.office.com/r/K6gkMEb8vuThere will also be opportunities for attendees to ask questions on the day.

IDAS is an independent charity that receive funding for commissioned services provision from the Office of the Police Fire & Crime Commissioner (OPFCC).

The OPFCC has no direct or indirect role in the organisation, promotion or running of this hustings event.

IDAS are the leading specialist domestic abuse charity in Yorkshire.

They offer expert advice and support to people who have been affected by sexual violence and abuse.

Each year the charity receive more than 20,000 referrals; 22,000 calls to their confidential helpline and provide direct support to more than 10,000 individuals and families in the community.

IDAS also provide safe accommodation to over 150 individuals and families in our refuges each year.

In York and North Yorkshire, IDAS are commissioned to deliver support to anyone subjected to domestic abuse or sexual violence.