Yorkshire Coast BID: meetings organised in Scarborough and Whitby for concerned businesses

Meetings have been organised in Scarborough and Whitby for businesses who are concerned or have questions about the new Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID).

The Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association, which was started by a group of businesses opposed to the bid, have invited anyone who wants to find out more to attend.

The first bills for the mandatory levy went out on August 1, prompting the latest round of action. More than 1,300 businesses from Staithes to Spurn Point with a rateable value of more than £12,000 will face the new charge.

Hero Sumner, a member of the association, said: “Now that bills are landing for the BID across the coast our support group The Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association is being swamped with phone calls and emails from concerned businesses who are being told they’ll face court action if they refuse to pay the levy.

“Many businesses are refusing to pay, many others have no idea what the BID is about.

“Businesses from Bridlington and Scarborough are joining forces and spreading the word about the unwanted tax.

“There are meetings booked in both Whitby and Scarborough to strengthen the support network. Directors from the BID group have been invited, as have councillors.”

The first meeting will be held at 7pm on Thursday (8th) at the Friendship Rowing Club in Whitby’s Church Street.

The following week there will be a meeting in Scarborough on Wednesday August 14 at 6.30pm at the Indoor Bowls Centre in Peasholm Road.

The BID aims to raise around £5m over five years to put back into the communities by way of creating new events, festivals, markets and also by making general improvements and updating infrastructure.

Today, it announced its first project under consideration, the creation of a “Yorkshire Coastal Road Route” and brand which will provide a link and common theme for all businesses in the improvement district.