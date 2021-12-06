Parents and children passing between parked cars at Overdale School

Anxious parents have raised road safety concerns at Scarborough’s newest primary school.

Overdale School moved in September from Hawthorn Walk in Eastfield to Ashmead Square, on the Cornelian Fields housing development.

Since then, concerned parents have watched in horror as children pass between parked cars into oncoming traffic.

Concerned parents outside the school

Parent Samantha Houghton said: “The road safety and traffic issues are not being addressed or solved by the county council.

“We believe that this is a major issue as there have been some children nearly hit on at least two occasions.

"There is also the issue of people parking where they should not be parking and it’s causing obstructions."

Another parent said: “There’s no signage, no safety signs and no signs on the road.”

The current parking situation gives poor visibility of oncoming traffic

Another added: “There’s supposed to be a new entrance but they’ve not built it yet, that’s supposed to already have been done.”

Ms Houghton added: “We like the new school, but it’s not ready.”

The county’s Highways Area Manager Richard Marr said: “We are continuing to work with the developer and Overdale Community Primary School on the issue of parking at school at drop-off and pick-up times.

“Last week the developer added lines to roads surrounding the school to ensure children can access the school safely and to prevent cars from blocking deliveries to the school by large vehicles, including the delivery of school meals.

Head teacher Vicki Logan with deputy heads Robert Bowman and Andrew Watson

“Further measures are planned to deter parking on the footpaths outside the school, which will be put in place as soon as we are able.

“Once these are in place we will review the situation again to see if we need to introduce further measures to encourage responsible parking.

“The new school and surrounding housing development have been designed to encourage walking and cycling wherever possible and reduce car use.

“This includes the creation of wide footpaths outside the school, which connect up to other footpaths and a traffic-free pedestrian entrance.

“We would encourage parents and children to think about walking or cycling to school wherever possible.”

At one point the issue of inconsiderate parking threatened to affect parents being allowed to watch Christmas school productions this year.

But head teacher Vicki Logan said: “We are very focused on making sure the school nativity takes place this year, especially after children and families were not able to take part in a nativity last year.

“But it is important it happens safely.

“We want everyone to have a safe and relaxing Christmas this year; our staff have worked flat out to make sure the school stayed open and families also need a relaxing Christmas with loved ones, so we will be putting in measures to make sure Christmas plays are Covid-safe and to protect pupils, their families and staff.

“To this end, we will be asking parents and carers to agree to measures such as wearing masks during the performance; to limit guests to two per child and that they park away from the school so deliveries can take place and children can move safely.