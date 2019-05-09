Willy Wonka cast are choc-full of talent in Pavilion stage show

Whitby Pavilion opened its doors to Camp Colebrooke as they moved onto the stage at the local theatre for their Easter Holiday workshops.

Based on the tales of Willy Wonka, the mysterious chocolate factory owner, the piece was directed by principal Chris Colebrooke.

Rehearsals for the Easter production.

“I am so proud that it’s grown enough in the five years we’ve been doing this, to make the move to Whitby Pavilion for the Holiday Camps,” said Chris. “Our home will always be at the LP Dance Centre but it’s my duty to give the kids every opportunity to perform on stage when possible – and the Pavilion is the perfect setting for that.”

With musical theatre pieces and routines directed by Chris and musical direction from El Busby, one parent said about the production: “So colourful and fun, the children’s faces made it.”

With two shows and two different casts, Rosie Young and Thomas Newton both took on the roles of Wonka, with lots of surprises, including Thomas Newton returning to the stage in the second show as Mrs Gloop, mother of Augustus – much to the amusement of the audience.

“You can honestly throw anything at these kids and they do it so well that we don’t stop laughing about it.” added Chris.

Oompa Loompas taking centre stage.

The students at Colebrooke Productions have an exciting year ahead of them as Chris, Chanelle and the entire school celebrate five years since it all began in summer 2014.