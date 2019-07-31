Wife's plea after '12 painfully long weeks' since Peter Brown went missing from Scarborough

The wife of a man who has been missing for three months has asked the public to keep searching for her husband.

Peter Brown, from Whitby, has been missing since Wednesday May 8 and was last seen at Cross Lane Hospital, Scarborough.

Peter and Natalie Brown

Today, Natalie Brown has issued a public plea, saying: "12 painfully long weeks since my Pete went missing. My little family need him home safe.

"Please keep searching: ring 999; keep in sight; take a picture; report to Pete Brown Search Site.

"Thank you to all you amazing people that have tirelessly helped with the search."

What we know about Peter Brown

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, of muscular/athletic build, unshaven with greying/brown hair which is slightly thinning.

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

Possible sightings

There have been some possible recent sightings near York and Harrogate this week.

Faye Noble, friend of the family, said: "Can our York members please keep eyes peeled for Pete possibly returning to the area after latest sightings on the B1224 yesterday show he could well be headed back, carrying orange hi-vis.

"We've had a possible sighting near Harrogate this morning too, so please keep an eye out around both areas.

"We are working to rule these sightings in or out, areas of interest also include Wetherby, Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas also."

However, as sightings have not been confirmed she wants to stress that "he really could be anywhere so please keep your eyes peeled."

Latest information

A Facebook group - Pete Brown Search & Updates - has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

He has also been listed on the Missing People website.

There have been several sightings of a man possibly matching Peter's description since he went missing but unfortunately they haven't been confirmed as Peter.

Extensive police searches are continuing to locate Peter.

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.