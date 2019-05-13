Wife of missing Whitby man Peter Brown says family are heartbroken and appeals for her husband to come home

The wife of missing 46-year-old Whitby man Peter Brown has today issued a heart-felt appeal for information, to help find her husband.

Speaking directly to her husband, Natalie Brown said: “Pete, we miss and love you so much.

“We are heartbroken and desperate to have you back.

“Please get in touch and come home to us.”

She went on to appeal directly to the public of Scarborough and Whitby, asking them to stay vigilant for any sighting of her husband: “To everyone who may be driving or walking in the areas where Pete was last seen, please be vigilant for any sign of my husband.

“If you see him or have any information which may help the police find him, please ring 101 and pass that information on.

“We just want to have him back with us. Thank you.”

Peter went missing from Scarborough on the afternoon of Wednesday May 8.

Since he went missing, a further sighting was made of a man police believe to be Peter on Sunday at around 11.50am in Burniston.

A man resembling Peter was seen walking next to Burniston Motors Garage, near to the junction of the A171 and Limestone Road. However, despite extensive searches of the area, police were unable to locate him.

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall and of muscular/athletic build.

He is unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour, which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers and may have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured).

Since his disappearance he may have changed into a pair of blue jeans.

Police believe that Peter may be sleeping rough and so may appear more dishevelled than in his pictures.

Searches and enquiries are currently ongoing. However if you have seen Peter or know where he may be, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.