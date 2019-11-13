This is why Scarborough won't be hosting the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire

Riders pass beneath the Spa Bridge in this year's race

Scarborough Council has confirmed it did not put the borough forward as a start or finish location for the 2020 running of the race.

Scarborough’s iconic North Bay has played host to a finish of the race every year since it began in 2015, providing spectacular television images of a sprint to the end.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab) said the reason was down to Scarborough being chosen as the location for the national Armed Forces Day celebration in June.

He said the council was in discussions with the organiser of the race, Welcome to Yorkshire, about future years and that people in the borough would not miss out on seeing the action altogether.

Cllr Siddons added: “We are delighted to have been selected to host National Armed Forces Day in 2020 in Scarborough.

“It is a huge honour and will be a fantastic event to be enjoyed by all ages across the borough.

“To deliver such an event, which will showcase our borough nationally, our resources and work must be dedicated to delivering a day that does our armed forces proud and which provides an event to be enjoyed by all in our community.

“Planning for this major event had started under the previous administration.

“Because of the timing of the Tour de Yorkshire race, our capacity to host both events is not possible.

“However, the race will come through the borough and will provide an opportunity for supporters to enjoy the excitement of the race at different locations.

“We are already in discussions with Tour De Yorkshire regarding future events.”

The 2020 Tour de Yorkshire will be the sixth running of the event and will take place between April 30 and May 3.