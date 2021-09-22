W Hamond Tea Rooms, on Church Street, has been named the best tea room in the UK, according to a new travel study based on customer reviews and rating data.

The tea room, located above the W Hamond jewellery boutique, scores a fantastic 4.5/5 according to review data compiled by Tourist Tr-eats: Afternoon Tea, created by Dorset Coastal Cottages and based upon TripAdvisor reviews, with happy customers praising the quality of their afternoon tea and great service.

And it isn’t just Whitby which represents the Northern afternoon teas - when it comes to the North/South divide, it’s the North which takes the clotted cream crown.

W Hamond Tea Rooms is above its jewellery shop on Church Street, near the foot of the 199 Steps.

According to review data, tea rooms in the North score an average popularity score of two, compared to the South’s score of one.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Dorset Coastal Cottages, commented on the study: “With the hit that many local businesses have taken over the last year, it’s really encouraging to see that Brits are still actively supporting tea rooms and shouting about them online.

“With staycations at an all-time high this year, now is a great time for people to explore different parts of the country and enjoy a quintessential part of British culture - whether you think that scones should be topped with jam or cream first!”