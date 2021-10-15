Whitby's Krampus Run returns - where's where the procession will take place this year

This year, the parade will be in the open spaces of the west side of Whitby starting from The Bandstand and making its way to the whale bones with added special performances from Tengu Taiko Dummers at the Captain Cook Statue and spectacular fire performance from Mister Fox at Dock End.

The main event is a fundraiser for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary and Krampusse will be seen and heard visiting local businesses throughout the day.

Krampus will also be found at The Bandstand where there will be activities.

A Krampus Run on Whitby's Church Street - the procession moves to the west side of town this year.

Covid safety has been an important consideration due to previous years events attracting large crowds in narrow streets. The move to the West Side will improve on this.

Later The Krampus Ball will be held at The Met Lounge and Ballroom where all ticket sales go to St Catherine's Hospice.

A full line-up of entertainment for the evening will be brought to you by Elvus Krampley, Westenra, Auger and headliners Inkubus Sukkubus.

Tickets can be bought from Ticketweb https://tinyurl.com/px9fbzsz for £18, plus booking fee.

The weird and wonderful costumed characters of The Krampus Run in Whitby.

There are new additions to the event this year.

On the Sunday (Dec 5), there will be an outing with Thee Wyld Hunt – creatures featuring ravens, black dogs, deer and horses will make their way to the Abbey Headland to finish the weekend with the inaugural Whitby Krampus Run “horse race” with a special ceremony for the winner.

There is also a Krampus art exhibition at The Whitby Bookshop.

The organisers thank Yorkshire Coast Bid for their support and funding once again after a successful partnership in 2019, as well as Scarborough Borough Council for help with funding.

Another activity to watch out for are weekly workshops where you can get involved with making props from easily sourced or recycled materials and join in the family friendly fun, starting from October 20.

This has been made possible with help from the Sirius Minerals Foundation and their Covid-19 recovery grant, focussing on helping people in the community to get out and about and regain their confidence as the country comes out of lockdown.