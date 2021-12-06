Whitby‘s Community Fridge chosen to take starring role in national campaign for the Co-op

Mark Laker - Member Pioneer for Whitby Co-op at the fridge.

Whitby Community Fridge, located at Flowergate Hall, will feature in a new campaign for the Co-op and Hubbub, co-ordinator of the world’s largest community fridge network.

Rebecca Denniff of Flash Company Arts, the Community Interest Company which runs Flowergate Hall, said: “We were asked if we would be happy to highlight Whitby and we jumped at the chance.”

Each week, the fridge gives away hundreds of kilos of food that would otherwise go to landfill. Coordinator for the project, Violet Denniff coordinator said: "Last week alone, we had 624 kilos of things given away to the general public that if we weren’t doing this it would just go to landfill."

David Owen of Flash Company Arts stocking the fridge with Ed Powell.

Christ Taylor from Foodbank 4 Whitby was instrumental in establishing the fridge, he said efforts are underway to increase the reach of the fridge. He said:” We have a dream of having a van to take food into the community and now it looks as if we may get it!"

Ed Powell, Co-op Access to Food Mission Manager said: “It’s not just about the fridge, it’s about bringing communities and people together.“

Flash Company Arts are certainly doing that. Regular groups, including music tots and Whitby Community Choir meet at the hall and Rebecca hopes to collect toys for the children at the Christmas holiday club.

Rebecca said: “ We also want to collect toys for the children who attend our holiday club, either very good second hand or new ones. If people would like to donate they can bring them to the community fridge which is open from 10-12 every week day."

The People’s Kitchen – the pay as you feel cafe located at Flowergate Hall.

The holiday club will offer 25 spaces on the Monday-Thursday before Christmas and the Tuesday-Friday after from 8.30-4.30 with breakfast and lunch provided.

To find out more, donate toys or visit the fridge, call into Flowergate Hall any weekday from 10am to noon.