Whitby's Apollo Players return to Whitby Pavilion stage for 50th annual pantomime

Helena Graham (Prince Charming) and Rebecca Morgan (Cinderella) will star in the Apollo Players' production of Cinderella.

Founded in 1969, the year of the Apollo moon landings and from where the society takes its name, the Apollo Players have become a firm fixture on the January calendar at the theatre and are excited to be back in rehearsals for what promises to be one of their most spectacular shows to date.

The show promises a host of colourful characters, dazzling scenery, jaw-dropping costumes and foot-tapping songs as well as bags of fun and laughter.

The production runs from Monday January 17 to Saturday January 22 at 7pm plus the Saturday matinee at 2pm.

All tickets for the Monday and Tuesday cost £6; tickets for Wednesday to Saturday £9, under 14s £8.

Go online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or call 01947 824770 (Mon to Fri 10am to 4pm).

Alternatively, you can go in person to Whitby Pavilion (Tues to Thur 10am to 4pm) or email [email protected] to request a callback.