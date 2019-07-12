Whitby woman who lost her pets in a flat fire appeals for donations

A young woman from Whitby has spoken of the traumatic experience of losing her pets in a fire.

On Monday July 8, firefighters attended a blaze in a first floor flat on St Peter's Road.

The flat damaged by the fire.

Although no people were hurt, two dogs and a cat died as a result of the flames and smoke.

Chelsie Montana, 18, lived in the flat with her boyfriend Anthony and mum Yvonne.

Her two-year-old dog, a Border collie named Doug, was one of the pets that were killed.

She said: "My boyfriend phoned me while I was at work and I got a taxi straight away.

"When I got there two dogs had made it out and and some friends had them at their house.

"Then they managed to get Doug out but he wasn't good at all so we took him to the vets where sadly he had to be put to sleep. It wasn't nice."

A cat called Bubble and a Jack Russell called Dizzy who belonged to Chelsie's mum were found dead at the property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who attended the incident at 7.35pm said the cause of the fire was accidental - the blaze is believed to have originated from paper left on a cooker hob which was accidentally turned on.

The kitchen was completely destroyed as a result while the rest of the flat was badly damaged by smoke.

Chelsie, her boyfriend and mum are now waiting to be rehoused.

"It's still very hard," she said, "we're okay until someone asks if we're okay."

The 18-year-old is asking for donations to help her family and her two other pets (a Pomeranian called Pearl and Chihuahua Jack Russell cross Kiwi) at this difficult time.

"We're just asking for blankets, toys, treats, things like that for our dogs but obviously we lost everything so we'll have to buy all the furniture, a fridge and stuff like that.

"Everyone has been really helpful so far, friends are helping out as much as they can."

Anyone who wants to donate can visit Chelsie's GoFundMe page HERE.

Donations can also be dropped off at The Coffee Shop on Grape Lane where Chelsie works.