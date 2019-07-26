Whitby village gets new life saving equipment

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed at Staithes Village Memorial Hall.

Faye Coaten, from Staithes Youth Club, who was present at the installation of the defibrillator said: “It is with sincere gratitude that we thank the villagers of Staithes for raising the substantial funds needed to complete this project, which may help to save a valuable life”

Pictured are Charles McLaughlin treasurer of Staithes Community initiative with Clare Foster, Leeann Spenceley, Marion Watson and Faye Coaten of Staithes Youth Group.

The fundraising was coordinated by Staithes Community Initiative who work to enhance wellbeing and leisure activities in the village.

The group worked with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to put in place the fully automatic emergency defibrillator, which was installed with the help of local residents Nigel Tyson and Ken Smith.

To gain entry to the cabinet dial 999 and ask for the ambulance service, the operator will provide you with a code to access the defibrillator and send an ambulance to your location.