Whitby used as base for author’s Gothic crime tale

A book centred around Whitby is set to be released by a Yorkshire-based author.

Jane Fenwick’s publication, entitled Never the Twain, is set in Whitby in the historical crime genre and released on Monday, October 7.

The book is described as a dark blend of Gothic romance and murder.

Although she lives in the Yorkshire Dales, Jane is drawn to the North East Coast which she knows well; often visiting Whitby, Sandsend and Alnmouth for research purposes.

When she isn’t walking on Sandsend beach with her dog Scout, a Patterdale terrier, she is to be found in her favourite coffee shop gazing out to sea and dreaming up her next plot.

Jane said: “As it is a dark, gritty story I am publishing prior to the Whitby Goth weekend as I think the book would be of interest to them.

“The year is 1890. Beautiful identical twins April and May are in desperate straits. They have been abandoned by their actress mother and are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder by a notorious brothel madam.

“Their fate is hanging in the balance when Captain Edward Driscoll a handsome, wealthy shipping tycoon from Glasgow saves them. But have they exchanged one form of slavery for another?”