Whitby Tortuga Festival to be arr-mazing

This weekend sees the sixth Whitby Tortuga Festival take place – raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The event kicks off today (Thursday, July 18) with an early birds meet on at the Angel Hotel and the Star Inn on Haggersgate.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 19) pirates from all over the country will be taken on a mystery tour during the afternoon and then to enjoy the evening with a band in the Star Inn (Tortuga Tavern).

On Saturday, the HM Bark Endeavour and Whitby Tortuga Festival are hosting a BBQ on the ship and pirates can enjoy the Endeavour experience, listen to sea shanties and music from Colleen’s Fancy and tuck into a delicious BBQ. Tickets are on the door between noon and 3pm.

Blackbeard’s Tea party will be headlining the weekend with a charity ball on Saturday at the Met Lounge and Ballroom, with dancers, pirates, hog roast from The Greedy Pig in Whitby, and a raffle and auction for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “Other activities include a walk to Pannett Park, Pirates on the Beach, a boat trip on the little Endeavour and two Tortuga Ghost walks, which will be fun for all the family.”