Whitby to host series of community workshops to create art on theme of pollution in Esk Estuary

Work with artists Ben Sadler and Phil Duckworth from Juneau Projects and get hands on with a range of art and design materials to help make something you’d like to see in the town.

Fergal Clenaghan, who is organising the series of workshops, said: "We’re working with the theme of the connections between people, nature, and the Whitby estuary.

"As well as making something at the workshop, Ben and Phil would be keen to hear your stories of the estuary and knowledge of local wildlife.

"Come along for a hot drink, a chat and a bit of creativity – all welcome, no experience necessary!"

Choose between the following workshops

Tuesday September 7: 10am to 11.30am, at Whitby Yacht Club - visit Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop Tickets, Tue 7 Sep 2021 at 10:00 | Eventbrite

Tuesday September 7: 1pm to 2.30pm, at Whitby Yacht Club - visit Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop 2 Tickets, Tue 7 Sep 2021 at 13:00 | Eventbrite

Saturday Sepember 14: 6pm to 7.30pm, an online event - visit Online Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop Tickets, Tue 14 Sep 2021 at 18:00 | Eventbrite