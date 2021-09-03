Whitby to host series of community workshops to create art on theme of pollution in Esk Estuary
People in the Whitby area can join in with a series of workshops this month to help design and discuss a new public artwork for Whitby, on the theme of pollution in the Esk Estuary.
Work with artists Ben Sadler and Phil Duckworth from Juneau Projects and get hands on with a range of art and design materials to help make something you’d like to see in the town.
Fergal Clenaghan, who is organising the series of workshops, said: "We’re working with the theme of the connections between people, nature, and the Whitby estuary.
"As well as making something at the workshop, Ben and Phil would be keen to hear your stories of the estuary and knowledge of local wildlife.
"Come along for a hot drink, a chat and a bit of creativity – all welcome, no experience necessary!"
Choose between the following workshops
Tuesday September 7: 10am to 11.30am, at Whitby Yacht Club - visit Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop Tickets, Tue 7 Sep 2021 at 10:00 | Eventbrite
Tuesday September 7: 1pm to 2.30pm, at Whitby Yacht Club - visit Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop 2 Tickets, Tue 7 Sep 2021 at 13:00 | Eventbrite
Saturday Sepember 14: 6pm to 7.30pm, an online event - visit Online Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop Tickets, Tue 14 Sep 2021 at 18:00 | Eventbrite
Wednesday September 22: 11.30am to 1pm, at Flash Company Arts, Flowergate Hall - visit Esk Estuary Public Art Workshop at Flash Company Arts Tickets, Wed 22 Sep 2021 at 11:30 | Eventbrite