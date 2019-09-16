Whitby teenager Luca set to appear as dancer in English Youth Ballet production of Swan Lake

A talented 14-year-old dancer from East Barnby is to star in a professional production of Swan Lake later this month.

Luca Bloor was selected at a competitive audition by English Youth Ballet earlier this summer and is now rehearsing for the show, which is on at the Grand Opera House in York, on September 27 and 28.

Luca was picked from the 150 dancers who turned up to two auditions in June.

Director and founder of EYB, Miss Janet Lewis MBE, was on the lookout for the hottest young dance talent to join her award-winning company for the York production.

Luca – a student at Eskdale School – was among the lucky dancers who heard they had been accepted on the day.

Miss Lewis said: “EYB is all about providing extra performance experience to young dancers.

“We saw a very pleasing standard at the audition and it was lovely to see lots of enthusiasm.”

English Youth Ballet’s acclaimed production of Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder.

The action takes place in the Mariinsky Theatre, where the Mariinsky Ballet are preparing for a production of Swan Lake, and the sumptuous Royal Palace of the Tsar.

Two unlikely lovers meet Odette, a dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet and Prince Sergei, son to the Tsar.

The Tsar must ensure that Prince Sergei does not marry beneath his station.

There are three performances – Friday September 27 at 7.30pm and Saturday September 28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

For tickets click here or call: 0844 871 3024.