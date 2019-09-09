Whitby teenager jailed for causing the deaths of dad and daughter in A171 crash

A teenager who resides in Whitby has been jailed for eight years at Teesside Crown Court today.

Mario Dzhambazov, from Bulgaria, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision which killed a father and daughter, earlier this year.

The 18-year-old also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance following the crash on the roundabout junction with Middlesbrough Road and the A171 at Guisborough.

Michael Liddell, 68, and his daughter, Sarah Liddell, 41, were fatally injured in the crash on June 13.

Dzhambazov, of Abbots Road, Whitby, was driving a BMW car which crashed into the pair’s Hyundai i30 after approaching the Woodhouse roundabout at speed, police said.

Michael, a semi-retired farmer from Moorsholm, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sarah, a carer from Marske, was driving. She was taken James Cook University Hospital but succumbed to her injuries leaving behind her two young children.

Following the sentencing today, the grieving relatives of the father and daughter have revealed how their “family has been ripped apart” by the driver responsible.

Maria Harvey, the legal expert at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, said: “All of Michael and Sarah’s family are understandably devastated by their deaths in such needless circumstances.

“The actions of the driver involved in the collision are truly shocking and vividly highlight the terrible consequences innocent families can be left to face because of the selfish behaviour of other road users who think it is acceptable to break the law.

“While news of today’s sentencing is welcome, nothing will ever change what the family are going through.

“The family hope that by speaking out their story acts as a deterrent so the number of people killed or badly injured on our roads reduces.”

“We join the family in urging drivers to take care on the roads at all times and will continue to support them at this distressing time as we work towards securing the future of the family, particularly Sarah’s children.”

Michael was married to Susan until her death in 1996 and had two children Sarah and Richard, 38.

Sarah's partner Martin Durant has been left to bring up the couple’s children.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Richard, who is running the family farm, said after the case: “What happened that day will stay with us forever. You don’t think that anything like this will happen to you, but it did, and in an instant our lives were ripped apart.

“We still can’t understand why anyone would drive with such disregard for everyone else on the road and the law. Because of him our lives are upside down and we don’t know how things are ever going to be OK again.

“Dad was our rock, a great dad and granddad. Sarah was my big sister, always keeping me right, and a brilliant mum who loved her family more than anything. My niece and nephew will grow up without her and that breaks our hearts.

“We want to thank the police, ambulance service and staff in the Intensive Care Unit who did everything they could to help Dad and Sarah. I would also like to thank our friends, neighbours and the wider community for all their help and support.

“All we can say now is please show respect for everyone else on the roads. What is a few more seconds on your journey compared to facing what we’re going through. We don’t want anyone else to feel this pain.”

Dzhambazov has also been banned from driving for 10 years.